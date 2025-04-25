Nets Take Big 12 Guard in NBA Mock Draft
The Brooklyn Nets could have a very high pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and they could have that player emerge as a franchise cornerstone for the team.
Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman conducted a recent mock draft where the Nets selected Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick.
"With a 37.2 percent chance to land top four, the Nets find themselves at No. 3, which likely knocks them out of Dylan Harper range. That means deciding between wings in VJ Edgecombe and Ace Bailey, going for a lead ball-handler in Jeremiah Fears or gambling on Derik Queen's offensive skill level to outweigh defensive limitations," Wasserman wrote.
"Brooklyn's decision won't factor in need or fit with a roster that's rebuilding from scratch. One-hundredth percentile explosion, shotmaking production, passing flashes and defensive quickness/activity help paint Edgecombe as well-rounded and safe, while the flashes of point-of-attack creation and more room to improve as a shooter suggest he has plenty of upside left to hit."
The only players selected ahead of Edgecombe were Duke power forward Cooper Flagg and Rutgers point guard Dylan Harper.
Some players Edgecombe was compared to were Andrew Wiggins, Victor Oladipo and Iman Shumpert, all of whom had flashes of being a good player in the league.
The Nets would benefit from having an explosive player like Edgecombe, and he could help shape the identity for Brooklyn's wing depth in the future.
The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25-26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.