Brooklyn Nets Take International Prospect at No. 8 in Latest NBA Mock Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft features one of the most hyped-up classes we've seen in years, with potential all across the first round. While the draft is headlined by generational prospect Cooper Flagg, plenty of other names have the expectation to lead the turnaround of many franchises.
The Brooklyn Nets are perhaps the most prominent team in the draft due to multiple factors. For one, they fell in the lottery to No. 8, and with the team in desperate need of a franchise star, it's unclear who they will select.
The Nets also have four first-round picks and one second-round selection in this year's draft, the most of any other team. They will select an entirely new core to lead the future of the franchise, and it starts with their lottery pick.
Brooklyn has plenty of options with this selection. The team is expected to move players around this offseason, which means it has no real positional needs coming into the draft. The Nets have the freedom to take the best player available at No. 8.
Yahoo Sports' latest NBA mock draft from Kevin O'Connor has the Nets going international at No. 8. Right in between college phenoms Kon Knueppel and Cedric Coward, O'Connor has Brooklyn taking Noa Essengue, a French prospect who last played for Ratiopharm Ulm. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals across 18 EuroCup games.
"Essengue is a toolsy forward with a fluid handle, dynamic finishing package, and highly versatile defense," O'Connor wrote. "Though he’s a raw Frenchman, he’s starting to string together his best run of the season. Over the last two months, he’s making 80% of his free throws.
"Otherwise, the 6-foot-9 forward has clear upside across the board, and that’s why he’s rising up draft boards. Brooklyn has a clean slate of a future, so it’d only make sense to take a big swing."
The Nets would immediately make Essengue one, if not the face of the franchise, alongside prolific scorer Cam Thomas. Along with its four other draft picks, Brooklyn has the opportunity to build one of the most exciting teams in the league. According to O'Connor, it starts with Essengue.
