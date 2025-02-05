Brooklyn Nets: Three Interesting Nuggets to Know Before the NBA Trade Deadline
The NBA’s Feb. 6 trade deadline is right around the corner, and there is an expectation to see if the Brooklyn Nets make any moves. There is certainly interest in multiple Nets players, but there are also some interesting nuggets that come along with any trade interest.
The best-known case is that of Cam Johnson’s. The 28-year-old is arguably the most coveted name ahead of the deadline — or at least, probably the one with the most teams linked to him over the last months. Really, this has been Johnson’s reality since he arrived in the borough via the trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns.
Talking heads, analysts and fans alike have continuously wondered about when Johnson will depart the Nets, but he hasn’t indicated any desire to leave Brooklyn and is putting up the best season of his career with 19.4 points per game on 49.1/41.9/89.8 shooting splits. Those numbers, plus Johnson’s ability to make it rain from three and execute mature decisions, make him an easy fit for most championship contenders.
Johnson, 28, is currently in his second year of a four-year, $94.5 million deal, and is making $22.5 million this season. However, he also has $4.5 million in unlikely bonuses that need to be factored in when looking at a possible trade. These bonuses apply to the apron, rather than the luxury tax.
That’s not the only technicality for the Nets before the deadline. Trendon Watford actually has the right to veto a trade. That’s because the former LSU standout was signed to a one-year contract for the same team (Brooklyn) that he played for last season. Think of this as a no-trade clause in a way, although it's also as simple as Watford electing to waive his veto.
The Nets forward is averaging 7.9 points in 16.3 minutes per game over 16 contests. He is making $2.7 million this season. Watford missed 21 games due to a left hamstring strain. Brooklyn will have his Early Bird rights in the summer.
Keon Johnson could be operating under the same circumstances as Watford, but he waived his veto power. That means that the 22-year-old can be traded whenever. Johnson re-signed with the Nets in July after having started with the team on a two-way deal.
The Brooklyn guard has been averaging 9.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals a night over 48 contests until now. He is shooting 37.4% from the field and 29.8% from three (4.9 attempts per game). Johnson was the No. 21 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after being widely considered a five-star prospect out of high school.
The Nets’ next game is on Wednesday night, hosting the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center. The NBA’s trade deadline is on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
