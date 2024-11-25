Nets Trade Idea Sends Cam Thomas to Magic
The Brooklyn Nets are scouring the trade market for potential deals, including for breakout guard Cam Thomas.
Thomas, 23, is a restricted free agent at season's end, and given how well he has been scoring the ball, he will be getting a massive payday. If the Nets aren't willing to pay up for Thomas, it might be in their best interest to trade him in order to get value in return for him.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests a trade that sends Thomas to the Orlando Magic for Jett Howard and a 2028 first-round pick (top-four protected).
"If Brooklyn can find a lightly protected future first, that's probably a deal worth making. Throw in a cheap flier on Howard, last year's No. 11 pick who has yet to consistently crack the Magic's rotation, and that might be enough for the Nets to bite, especially if they're unenthused about the idea of paying Thomas next summer," Buckley writes.
This trade would reunite Jett Howard with his college coach and father, Juwan, who is an assistant on the Nets staff.
It would also give the Nets a lethal 3-point shooter that could open up spacing for the likes of Dennis Schroder and Cam Johnson, among others.
Howard would get an opportunity to flourish with the Nets, but the Magic also are big fans of his, so it's a trade that doesn't seem very likely at this moment in time.
