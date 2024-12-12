Nets Trade Idea Sends Top Targets to Lakers
The Brooklyn Nets will be a team to watch for as the NBA trade season heats up.
In a mock trade idea from Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz, the Nets would send Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith to the Los Angeles Lakers for point guard D'Angelo Russell, shooting guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, small forward Cam Reddish, big man Christian Wood, and a 2029 first-round pick (top-5 protected).
"Finney-Smith is averaging 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and connecting on 42.2 percent of his threes for the Nets this season while playing his usual stellar defense. He'd be a candidate to start in L.A. in a frontline with LeBron James and Anthony Davis," Swartz writes. "Schröder should be familiar with the Lakers after playing for them in 2020-21 and 2022-23, and he would give the team another veteran ball-handler who can take playmaking pressure off of James. The rebuilding Nets collect a lightly protected future first-round pick, can try to rehab Russell's value and pick up 21-year-old Hood-Schifino, the No. 17 overall pick in 2023."
The Nets can get a lot of value for Schroder and Finney-Smith, and this deal certainly nets them a decent return package, but the team might be looking to make several trades for their veterans in order to get even more out of a deal rather than one big blockbuster.
The Nets are back in action tomorrow on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies.
