Nets Trade Rumors: Magic Point Guard Could Be A Nets Trade Target
The Brooklyn Nets will be looking to get younger at the point guard position after trading Dennis Schroder this past weekend. The Nets can certainly look toward the 2025 NBA Draft, or continue to search the trade market for a young floor general to develop.
Conveniently, one young point guard is available for the right price. According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Orlando Magic have "gauged the trade market" regarding point guard Cole Anthony. Orlando is in the playoff mix at the moment and is looking to build off of a successful 2023-24 season, which saw them make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Anthony got off to a promising start since being drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in his rookie season. He built off of that in 2022, averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists. Unfortunately, the numbers have dipped since then.
This season, as the Magic have solidified themselves as a playoff team, Anthony barely sees the floor, averaging 11.2 minutes per game. He's nearly out of the rotation, and now Orlando is looking to bolster the bench. After this season, Anthony has another guaranteed year on his contract, with a $13.1 million team option for the 2026-27 season.
A deal for Anthony would make sense for the Nets. The 24-year-old showed promise in his first few NBA seasons, and with a fresh start under a developmentally focused coach like Jordi Fernandez, he could seriously improve and find his way back into big minutes. Now that Schroder is gone, Brooklyn is starting Ben Simmons at the one.
Anthony's trade is the lowest it has ever been, considering his minutes, which means the Nets wouldn't have to give up one of its coveted veterans that so many playoff teams are after. Minimal draft capital and a salary filler could get them Anthony if need be.
