Nets Should Look to Draft a Point Guard Following Schroder Trade
The Brooklyn Nets are now without their starting point guard, Dennis Schroder, as they have sent the German to the Golden State Warriors, according to Shams Charania. The deal became official on Sunday.
The Nets, now without a starting point guard, look to the 2025 NBA Draft as a source of franchise talent. Other players, such as Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, are expected to be traded by the Feb. 6 deadline. This will open up opportunities not only for players already on the roster but also for prospects in June.
Brooklyn, who had one of the best role players in the league at point guard, now lacks immensely in that department. Ben Simmons is expected to take the reigns as starting point guard with Cam Thomas still out due to injury. However, this isn't the long-term option, of course.
The 2025 NBA Draft boasts plenty of talent at the one. Now that the Nets seem to be following the direction of selling talent and committing to rebuilding, Rutgers point guard Dylan Harper doesn't seem so out of reach. Harper is projected to go in the top three as he's proven to be one of the best collegiate players in the country. Not to mention, the Scarlett Knights play just under 40 miles from Barclays Center.
Aside from Harper, other point guards expected to fall near or within the lottery include Nolan Traore (France), Boogie Fland (Arkansas), and Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois). All three, along with plenty of other guards, have displayed great playmaking throughout the start of the college and overseas seasons. Brooklyn is sure to have plenty of options in June.
