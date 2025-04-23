Brooklyn Nets Trade Target Reportedly Open to 'Change of Scenery'
There has been no shortage of rumors linking the Brooklyn Nets to big-time players this summer. Ranging from Josh Giddey and Jonathan Kuminga to Giannis Antetokounmpo, many analysts expect Brooklyn and GM Sean Marks to make some sort of major addition.
That addition could end up being a former generational prospect and two-time NBA All-Star.
On a recent episode ofThe Hoop Collective Podcast, ESPN's Tim MacMahon revealed that Zion Williamson—the New Orleans Pelicans injury-prone superstar—wouldn't mind a "change of scenery."
The revelation comes amid a shakeup at the top of the Pelicans' organization, as Joe Dumars is set to take over as president of basketball operations after three years with the NBA League Office. Dumars was noncommittal on Williamson's future in New Orleans during his introductory press conference on Wednesday.
"At the league office, I’ve had to talk to Zion a few times," Dumars said. "I won’t go into those conversations. But we talked since then, and I’ve talked to Zion since I became the EVP here, and we had exceptional conversations on the phone."
The Pelicans' owner, Gayle Benson, said Dumars has her "full support to make any decision he deems necessary.” If one of the decisions ends up being moving on from Williamson, Brooklyn is a surely a team to watch.
If Marks has been accumulating assets since committing to a complete rebuild in hopes of landing someone like Antetokounmpo, that haul could be just as useful to swing a trade for Williamson. The former Duke star is still just 24 years old and averaged 24.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 30 appearances this season.
Williamson should be viewed as "plan B" in the event that Antetokounmpo doesn't express a desire to find a new home. In the event that hypothetical scenario comes true, the Nets can add an already-exciting piece who hasn't even hit his potential yet—and at a far cheaper price.
Much will need to happen between now and the time those conversations can take place, but if Antetokounmpo never comes available, Williamson would be a perfect consolation price heading into year two of Brooklyn's rebuild.