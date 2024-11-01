Nets' Trendon Watford Available vs. Bulls
Brooklyn Nets forward Trendon Watford has been dealing with a left hamstring strain that kept him out all of preseason and the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. However, Watford is expected to receive depth minutes and make his season debut with the Nets tonight against the Chicago Bulls, per Evan Barnes of Newsday.
There were questions as to when Watford would be available to play, but this confirms that he's healthy and ready to go. Brooklyn's head coach, Jordi Fernandez, said earlier in the week that Watford was close to a return.
Watford was one of multiple Nets players who suffered an injury before the season. Watford, Nic Claxton, and Day'Ron Sharpe were also dealing with hamstring issues before the start of preseason. Now, Sharpe and Bojan Bogdanovic are the only players listed on the injury report.
Over the summer Watford signed a one-year deal to stay with the Nets, worth $2.7 million. The 24-year-old will play his second season with the franchise, after starting his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021.
Watford averaged 6.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game last season. He was an effective shooter, going 39.7% from deep and 52.7% from the field. Watford will have an impact coming back from his injury and does so with the Nets at 2-3. Brooklyn has surprised many with the way the offense has been playing, and Watford only adds to that.
The Nets and Bulls are set to tip off tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.