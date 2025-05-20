Brooklyn Nets Unexpectedly Emerge as Favorites to Land Russell Westbrook
Yesterday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets' 2024-25 campaign came to a close—as potentially did Russell Westbrook's tenure with the team. A perfect fit for Denver alongside Nikola Jokic, Westbrook posseses a $3.4 million player option this summer he seems likely to decline. When taking Westbrook's age, statistics and the free agent market into consideration, the former MVP could command far more than he'd make with the Nuggets.
Apparently, the oddsmakers in Vegas believe the Brooklyn Nets will be the 36-year-old's next landing spot. Per Bovada (the same sportsbook that had Brooklyn as the frontrunners for Jimmy Butler during the regular season), the Nets are +600 to add the legendary guard in free agency.
The Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers follow, none of whom—including Brooklyn—are presently structured to compete for a title next year. Since departing the Washington Wizards in 2021, Westbrook has been ring hunting with the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and Nuggets, three squads that are far closer to contention than Brooklyn is.
Now, the Nets do need a point guard, especially if D'Angelo Russell doesn't end up back in Kings County. But as the roster currently stands (which is subject to change, of course), a move to Brooklyn doesn't make much sense for Westbrook. Sure, it's one of the NBA's biggest markets, but unless a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade is on the horizon, Westbrook could do better.
This could just be a baseless prediction just as the Butler one was, but in terms of basketball fit, there is some logical reasoning. As previously mentioned, the Nets are slated to have a massive hole at the one, and unless they address point guard in the draft, they'll need to find one in the open market.
If Sean Marks can get this roster in position to be atop the Eastern Conference standings next season, either by adding Antetokounmpo or another superstar, then a Westbrook signing would make sense. Otherwise, he'll likely look at re-upping with Denver, or potentially joining one of the four conference finalists—inlcuding the Oklahoma City Thunder.
It's a fun possibility to think about, but doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon.
