Transfer News, Rumors: Ronaldo Raids Former Club; Man Utd Eye Mega Williams Release Clause

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

The future of Erling Haaland (left) and Pep Guardiola is uncertain. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United are willing to break the bank for Nico Williams and trigger the release clause in his Athletic Club contract thought to be worth in the region of $114.5 million (£86.4 million, €100 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool have singled out Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall as the ideal replacement for Andy Robertson this summer. There is a jostling queue of suitors, including the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City, forming behind the talented left back who is valued at somewhere between $86.2–92.8 million (£65–70 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

Atlético Madrid are interested in Man City’s jet-heeled Jérémy Doku, but are only considering an offer in the region of $68.8 million (£51.8 million, €60 million)—which is what he cost the Premier League outfit after joining from Rennes in 2023. (Source: Fichajes)

Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur are both thought to be vying for the signature of Anderlecht midfielder Nathan De Cat. Rated at a bargain $40.1 million (£30.2 million, €35 million) it could be a transfer coup for one of last season’s Europa League finalists. (Source: Fussball Daten)

While Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva and Rodri are all expected to leave Manchester City this summer, Erling Haaland is more likely to stay and rebuild under the new coach, who is expected to be Enzo Maresca. (Source: El Nacional)

Manchester United have been given a major boost by watching Éderson’s price tag drop to just $34.4 million (£25.9 million, €30 million). The Atalanta midfielder is billed as the ideal Casemiro replacement but also finds himself on the wishlist of Atlético Madrid. (Source: Tuttomercato)

Strasbourg’s highly rated French teenager Rayane Messi is expected to join Chelsea at an earlier date than initially anticipated after impressing so much during his loan spell with NEOM SC in the Saudi Pro League. (Source: TEAMtalk)

There is uncertainty over the future of Liverpool’s versatile defender Joe Gomez and homegrown midfielder Curtis Jones, who will both only have one year left on their contracts come June. (Source: The Athletic)

Liverpool’s backup goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili could also be on the move after being contacted by a number of unnamed clubs. Following reports of a contract extension for established No. 1 Alisson, the Georgia international’s future is up in the air. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal are reportedly sniffing around Bologna’s Argentine forward Santiago Castro. Juventus, AC Milan, Everton and Flamengo are also credited with interest in the 21-year-old valued at $45.8 million (£34.6 million, €40 million). (Source: RTI Esporte)

Set to the backdrop of Ollie Watkins’s indifferent form this season, Aston Villa are prepared to splash $40.1 million on Atlético Madrid striker Alexander Sørloth. (Source: Fichajes)

Newcastle have been spotted scouting Atalanta’s talented young defender Giorgio Scalvini. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

Lyon’s prolific midfielder Pavel Šulc is set to spark something of a transfer rivalry between Aston Villa and Tottenham this summer. (Source: Fussball Daten)

La Liga

Marcus Rashford is struggling for production as of late. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Thiago Pitarch’s Real Madrid career is still in its infancy but he’s already garnering admired glances from the Premier League. Sunderland are thought to be mulling over a $17.2 million (£13 million, €15 million) offer. (Source: Fichajes)

Joan Laporta’s claim that Barcelona are willing to renegotiate the terms of a permanent deal for Marcus Rashford has led to speculation that Man Utd will increase the fee demanded considering the England international’s valuation has risen since the $34.4 million figure was set last summer. (Source: MARCA)

Despite reports to the contrary, Álvaro Arbeloa has big plans for Franco Mastantuono and has told the out-of-form Argentine as much despite the rise of academy products at Real Madrid. (Source: DefensaCentral)

Barcelona weighing up an offer for Inter Milan’s industrious and dexterous Marcus Thuram, who is valued at $68.7 million (€60 million). (Source: Fichajes)

In their quest for a new attacking midfielder, Real Madrid could alternatively target Genk’s highly rated Greek teenager Konstantinos Karetsas. (Source: Reporteri)

Inter Milan’s under-used Davide Frattesi has been offered to Real Madrid this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Rest of the World

Fans have been following Ronaldo’s off-field moves. | Mohammed Saad/Anadolu/Getty Images

In his new capacity as one of the minority stakeholders in Spanish second-tier side Almería, Cristiano Ronaldo has pointed the club in the direction of Sporting CP’s 18-year-old gem Flávio Gonçalves. (Source: Fichajes)

Mexican star Hirving Lozano has accepted that his future lies outside San Diego FC and has resolved to leave the MLS club after the World Cup. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

Borussia Dortmund are eyeing up a $126 million (£95 million, €110 million) windfall from the sales of Karim Adeyemi and Sehou Guirassy. Several Premier League sides have been linked with both streaky forwards. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS