Nets Veterans Facing Some Pressure
The Brooklyn Nets are a young team, but they have two older players once considered to be top prospects holding on by a thread.
Ben Simmons and D'Angelo Russell are playing out their existing contracts with the Nets, and because of that, ESPN writer Chris Herring is deeming them as the players under the most pressure with the team.
"Free-agent-to-be Ben Simmons and fellow veteran D'Angelo Russell feel some pressure as both will look to bolster their paydays this coming summer. With the Nets fading fast and trading off much of their best talent in an effort to improve their draft positioning, the majority of their other players -- especially the youngsters -- aren't feeling the same pinch," Herring writes.
The Nets are in development mode and they are trying to get the younger prospects on the roster more of a chance to play and sharpen their tools. Simmons and Russell aren't exactly part of those plans. Their job is to serve as a mentor to the younger players on the team in hopes of making their jobs a little easier both on and off the court.
If Simmons and Russell can do that, they may have a spot on the Nets or another team when the next season rolls around.
The Nets are back in action on Saturday as they take on the Miami Heat. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.
