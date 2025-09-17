Nets' Veterans may Harm Draft Position
NBA teams usually need a high draft pick to rebuild successfully. Maybe one of the Brooklyn Nets' five rookies has superstar potential, but it would be beneficial to have a top-three pick in the 2026 cycle.
The main factor that could prevent the Nets from achieving one of the worst records in the league and securing a top draft pick is the presence of experienced NBA veterans on the roster. The starting lineup combination of Cam Thomas, Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton may be enough to swing some close games in their favor.
Minutes should be given to young players for developmental purposes, even if there are better players ahead of them. At the same time, Brooklyn has to keep its older players happy.
The experienced players in the starting lineup won't be enough alone to earn more wins than expected. The potential problem is that there are also talented veterans coming off the bench, and the Nets can't just sit those players, as it would be a bad look and deter players in the future from coming to the organization.
The main contributors off the bench are Terance Mann, Haywood Highsmith, and Day'Ron Sharpe. Mann and Sharpe are young enough that they could still see significant improvements in their games.
Highsmith will likely be out for the first few weeks of the season while recovering from knee surgery. When he returns, he will likely bring his Heat culture mentality to Brooklyn and become one of the team's top on-ball defenders.
Throughout the offseason, Mann has been adamant about this year being a breakout year for him. His typical role as a defensive specialist is already a valuable asset, but if he evolves as a scorer, that could lead to unexpected wins for the Nets.
If Brooklyn finds itself in a play-in position close to the trade deadline, they could go two different directions. The first option is trading high-impact players like Thomas, Porter Jr. or Claxton for draft assets. The second option is to compete for a potential playoff spot and look to acquire a superstar-level player in the offseason.
Not only do the Nets' veteran players present potential harm in their 2026 draft position, but they will also take away developmental minutes from others. To free up playing time and improve their chances of securing a high draft pick, in-season trades are likely to occur.