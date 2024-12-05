Nets' Veterans Valued at Multiple Draft Picks
Three of the top four scorers on the Brooklyn Nets are their veterans. Cameron Johnson, Dennis Schroder, and Dorian Finney-Smith have improved tremendously under new head coach Jordi Fernandez, who has increased their trade value as NBA trade season approaches.
The three starters were expected to be traded not far after Mikal Bridges was sent to the New York Knicks for a haul of first-round picks. The blockbuster trade was supposed to ignite a rebuild, but Brooklyn has gotten off to a surprising 10-13 start, sitting as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
If the Nets want to secure a high draft pick in 2025, they'll need to move these veterans fast, especially while they're playing their best basketball. Brooklyn will be sure to get another boatload of draft picks if all three players are moved.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Nets have set their asking price for Finney-Smith at one first-round pick. Johnson is also expected to have a high asking price, with it potentially being multiple first-round picks or an "enticing young prospect."
While the veterans have been playing at a high level, NBA executives may disagree with their trade value. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Johnson may be the only one worth a first-round pick. League sources have said that Finney-Smith and Schroder are each worth multiple second-round picks, while Brooklyn "may be able to fetch a future first-round pick in return" for Johnson.
The structure of a trade would likely look different if players were packaged together, but for now, it seems like the Nets are valuing their veterans a bit too high. Playoff teams will be lined up to acquire these players but for the right price.
