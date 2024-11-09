Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report
Now 4-5, the Brooklyn Nets look to hand the Cleveland Cavaliers, and former head coach Kenny Atkinson, their first loss of the 2024-25 campaign. After nearly knocking off the Boston Celtics last night, Brooklyn heads into tonight's matchup without a key facilitator.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Day'Ron Sarpe (hamstring), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League assignment), Jalen Martin (two-way), Ben Simmons (injury management)
Cavaliers Injuries:
OUT: Emoni Bates (two-way), Max Strus (right ankle), JT Thor (two-way), Luke Travers (two-way)
For the Nets, it's the same designations as every game thus far. Bogdanovic, Watford and Sharpe continue to remain unavailable, but the latter two may be set to return soon. Brooklyn's key absence tonight will be Simmons, who shined in a reserve role in the loss to Boston. The numbers haven't been other-worldly, but Simmons' consistent versatility will be missed.
On Cleveland's side, the only significant vacancy comes by way of Strus. Now in his second season with the Cavaliers, Strus has yet to appear in a game for Cleveland this year. Ty Jerome has stepped up in place of the veteran sharpshooter, and Cleveland's been on a roll even without Strus' services.
The Nets' grittiness has lifted them over solid opponents, even with a long injury list. Jordi Fernandez's transition to a culture built on toughness has largely made up for a banged-up early stretch. Tasked with the best the NBA currently has to offer, that new identity will be what carries Brooklyn should they come out on top.
Nets-Cavaliers is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
