Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
On Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, hoping to find themselves in the win column for the first time in their 2025-26 campaign.
Brooklyn opened up its season against the Charlotte Hornets, hoping to score an early victory against an Eastern Conference foe.
It was anything but, as the Hornets cruised to a 136-117 win, using a combination of flashy offense, timely defense and stellar rookie play to rout the Nets. Brooklyn put up a fight early, but ultimately went down double-digits and weren't able to recover.
Center Nic Claxton led the Nets in scoring with 17 points, followed by Cam Thomas with 15, and Egor Demin and Day'Ron Sharpe with 14 apiece.
Demin's play was especially good considering it was his first-ever regular-season bout. He added 14 points in the final preseason game, and was able to parlay that success over into the opener. He shot 4-for-6 overall and from three, showcasing plenty of firepower from beyond the arc.
Cleveland will be looking to earn its first win as well, having fallen to a rival in the Knicks in their first game.
Here are the injury reports for both Brooklyn and Cleveland ahead of tonight's bout:
Brooklyn Nets injuries:
Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee
Drake Powell — Out: Left ankle
Danny Wolf — Out: Right ankle
Cleveland Cavaliers injuries:
Darius Garland — Out: Left great to
De’Andre Hunter — Questionable: Right knee
Max Strus — Out: Left foot
Brooklyn is set to have a trio of players out in Highsmith, Powell and Wolf.
Highsmith saw a setback in his recovery, and is slated to be out for eight weeks now. He’s yet to make his Nets’ debut, having played solid spot minutes for Miami for the last four seasons.
The team will also see two of its five rookies sit.
Powell made his official debut on Wednesday night, playing seven minutes and scoring two points on one shot. He fouled four times, and will now sit out with an ankle tweak. Wolf will do the same, though he didn’t play in the team’s opener. He did see a solid preseason, seeing a few good scoring performances.
The Cavaliers will see several notable players sit, including starting point guard Darius Garland, as well as De’Andre Hunter and Max Strus.
The Nets and Cavaliers will tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.