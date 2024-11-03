Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Brooklyn Nets take on the Detroit Pistons in the second act of three straight home contests. They will close out the Barclays Center stretch tomorrow against the Memphis Grizzlies. Winners of two in a row and three of its last four, Brooklyn can continue to establish itself as a legitimate playoff contender with a convincing rout of the 1-5 Pistons.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 3.5-point favorites against the Pistons, and the total over/under is 219.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Stick to the plan. The blueprint has been virtually the same in each of the Nets' three wins. Suffocating perimeter defense turns the opposing offense over, and head coach Jordi Fernandez's up-tempo offensive scheme creates easy transition opportunities. Detroit owns the third-worst offensive rating in the league, so expect major impact from Dorian Finney-Smith and Ziaire Williams.
2. Let Cam cook. Brooklyn's star has officially arrived. Cam Thomas leads the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring and is 10th in points per game with 28.2. Good things happen when the ball is in his hands and against an inferior opponent, Thomas should have the green light to pull from anywhere. Look for another 30-ball this afternoon.
3. Give Keon Johnson more minutes. After getting ejected in the road victory over Memphis, Johnson responded with a near-perfect game against the Chicago Bulls. In just nine minutes of action, he generated 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting, providing the Nets with an instant boost off the bench. Johnson's performance should have earned him a larger role, especially if the score gets out of hand early.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (3-3) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-5)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Nov. 3, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
FINAL WORD:
The clash with Detroit serves as the first part of a back-to-back, as a home rematch with the Grizzlies looms tomorrow at 8 p.m. EST. Following the home stretch, Brooklyn gets a three-game road trip featuring matchups with the reigning champion Boston Celtics, the still-undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers and the New Orleans Pelicans.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.