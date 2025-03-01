Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Kendall Brown (Two-Way), Noah Clowney (ankle), Tosan Evbuomwan (Two-Way), De'Anthony Melton (knee), D'Angelo Russell (ankle), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (knee)
AVAILABLE: Nic Claxton (nasal)
Pistons Injuries:
OUT: Ron Harper Jr. (Two-Way), Jaden Ivey (fibula), Tolu Smith (Two-Way)
Despite making his much-anticipated return to the lineup in last night's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Cam Thomas will not be available in the contest's successor. Thomas was solid — yet slightly rusty — posting 16 points on 7-of-17 shooting through 21 minutes of action. As Brooklyn continues its midseason playoff push, keeping Thomas healthy will be key, which is likely the rationale behind sitting him this evening.
Thomas isn't the only player who suited up last night that will not play today. Alongside the electrifying scorer will be Trendon Watford, who's cooled off after posting six-straight double-digit performances spanning from Feb. 7-Feb. 24. His absence hinders Jordi Fernandez's bench depth, while removing a facilitator from the rotation. Look for Killian Hayes to see an increase in opportunities as the primary ball handler.
Outside of those two, there isn't much change from the Nets' previous injury reports. Noah Clowney, once designated to return post-All-Star break, has yet to make his return. De'Anthony Melton, Tosan Evbuomwan and D'Angelo Russell remain out as well, however there is some good news. Nic Claxton will be available as the big man continues fighting through a nasal injury.
On Detroit's end, there's nearly nothing to report. The only member of the Pistons' active roster who carries any sort of designation is Jaden Ivey. The combo guard hasn't appeared since New Year's Day after breaking his fibula against the Orlando Magic. Outside of Ivey, Ron Harper Jr. and Tolu Smith will sit out of the Eastern Conference tilt.
Brookly, facing the threat of a four-game losing streak amid its fight toward the postseason, will rely on the "next man up" mentality against one of the NBA's hottest teams. Detroit has ripped off eight straight victories, putting pressure on the Nets' depth on a Saturday night in The Motor City.
The matchup is slated for 7 p.m. EST at Little Caesars Arena.
