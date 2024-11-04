Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Game Preview, Betting Odds
Fresh off a disappointing 106-92 loss to the Detroit Pistons that snapped their two-game win streak, the Brooklyn Nets seek redemption in the second half of a home back-to-back against the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooklyn has already topped Memphis once this season and looks to complete the season sweep of Ziaire Williams' former team.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 5.5-point underdogs to the Grizzlies, and the total over/under is 225.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Push the pace. An overall sluggish performance from Brooklyn resulted in a frustrating falter to Detroit. The Nets looked like a shell of the top-ranked offensive team they had displayed all season. In the previous matchup with Memphis, Brooklyn forced 22 turnovers, which led to 31 points. That's 13 more than the Grizzlies generated, which ultimately was the difference in the final score. This team is far better when it can get out and run, and needs to if it hopes to climb back to .500.
2. Backcourt contribution. Cam Thomas and Dennis Schröder only combined for 24 points in Sunday afternoon's loss, a stark contrast from the 52 the duo generated in the previous matchup with Memphis. The Nets are tough to beat when Thomas and Schröder combine for 50 or more. Look for a bounceback game from Brooklyn's guard tandem.
3. Contain Zach Edey. Even though the Pistons' big men fell into early foul trouble, the Nets were still heavily outrebounded in their streak-breaking loss. Just a day later, Brooklyn is tasked with slowing down the 2024 NBA Draft's ninth-overall selection, coming off his best-rebounding performance as a pro. Tonight the assignment falls on either Ben Simmons or Dorian Finney-Smith, who need to be careful not to pick up cheap fouls early.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (3-4) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (4-3)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Nov. 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's matchup, the Nets embark on a three-game road trip, including clashes with two of the league's top teams. Dates with the 6-1 Boston Celtics on Nov. 8 and 7-0 Cavs on Nov. 9 loom for the thus-far-overachieving Brooklyn, setting up a true test for this young roster.
Nets-Grizzlies is slated for 8 p.m. EST tonight at the Barclays Center.
