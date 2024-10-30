Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report
The Brooklyn Nets will be shorthanded against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half of a back-to-back. One night after posting a 16-2-12 game, Nic Claxton has been ruled out with a left hamstring injury. The same area caused him to miss all of Brooklyn's preseason contests. Should Zach Edey, the ninth overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, be cleared before tip-off, the Nets will have their hands full on the interior.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Trendon Watford (hamstring), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Nic Claxton (left hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League assignment)
Grizzlies Injuries:
OUT: GG Jackson (right fifth metatarsal), Luke Kennard (left foot), Cam Spencer (right ankle), Vince Williams Jr. (left tibial)
QUESTIONABLE: Zach Edey (right calf), Jon Konchar (right posterior tibial), Ja Morant (right thigh)
Whitehead's absence won't impact much, as the former Duke star heads to Brooklyn's G League affiliate Long Island Nets. Outside of the Claxton and Whitehead designations, the three Nets who've missed every regular season game thus far continue to sit out.
Memphis' backcourt is quite depleted, which has been Brooklyn's strongest group since the commencement of the 2024-25 campaign. Sans Jackson and Kennard, the assignment of slowing down Cam Thomas and Dennis Schröder falls on Desmond Bane and, assuming he's cleared before game time, Ja Morant.
The Nets allowed reigning MVP Nikola Jokic to explode for 29 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists, and while Edey doesn't possess the guard-like skills Jokic does, he can still deal out just as much damage from the paint.
Head coach Jordi Fernandez is once again forced to get creative with his rotations to make up for his injured big men.
Nets-Grizzlies is slated for 8 p.m. tonight and the FedExForum.
