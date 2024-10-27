Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Game Preview, Betting Odds
After starting the 2024-25 NBA season with two straight road games, the Brooklyn Nets return home for a difficult matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Brooklyn continues to struggle with injuries to its depth, but a surprising loss to Chicago may provide the Nets with a blueprint to defeat the potentially vulnerable bucks.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 8.5-point underdogs to the Bucks, and the total over/under is 230.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Switch up the defensive scheme. Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are the most talented duo this Nets team has faced so far, so Brooklyn will be forced to pick its poison. Interior defense has been a struggle since the season began, but if the Nets manage to contain the Greek Freak in the paint, Lillard will have free reign from beyond the arc. Head coach Jordi Fernandez must get creative in terms of how he plans to defend the one-two punch if he hopes to pull off the upset.
2. Stay consistent. Despite an 0-2 record, matchups with the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic were tightly contested through three quarters. Brooklyn must find a way to prevent the unraveling down the stretch, which has resulted in a winless start to the campaign.
3. Increase Ben Simmons' shot attempts. The 6-foot-11 point forward's found much success driving and kicking, but it's blatantly obvious when he's looking to pass. Fernandez expressed a desire for Simmons to seek his own opportunity, and if he does, that will further open up the perimeter for him to dish to.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (0-2) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1-1)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Oct. 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
FINAL WORD:
Brooklyn isn't expected to best Milwaukee, so the little victories will go a long way in this matchup. Will the defense improve? Can Ziaire Williams, Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney continue to show flashes? The Bucks are true title contenders, but even if they fall, the Nets can still find positives against a superior opponent.
Following the home opener, Brooklyn gets another matchup at Barclays against reigning-MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.