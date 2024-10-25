Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Game Preview, Betting Odds
Fresh off a tightly contested season-opening loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the Brooklyn Nets get a quick turnaround and seek their first victory of the season against the Orlando Magic. Tonight's matchup serves as another opportunity for the rebuilding Nets to continue establishing their fast and physical identity under rookie head coach Jordi Fernandez, this time against a true playoff contender.
After falling just short in Atlanta, largely due to its entrance into early foul trouble, Brooklyn looks to retain a high level of physicality against an Orlando squad that may be without Jonathan Isaac, the Magic's best defender.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 11.5-point underdogs to the Magic, and the total over/under is 216.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Contain Orlando's bigs. Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu had a field day against Brooklyn's defense with Nic Claxton on a minutes restriction, and that was before the Nets' $100 million big man was ejected. The interior has been the weakest aspect of Brooklyn's game sans Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe, who once again is out due to a hip injury. Wendell Carter Jr. can take over the same way Capela and Okongwu did, so protecting the paint must be a big focus.
2. Get Cam Thomas going early. The electrifying scorer tallied 20 of his 36 points in the 4th quarter against Atlanta, yet the Nets still came up just short. If Thomas comes out of the gate hot, the floor will open up for the likes of Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Wilson to get opportunities from deep.
3. Win the battle of guard-heavy rotations. Like Brooklyn, Orlando often runs an unorthadox lineup with more than one true facilitator on the court. Since Markelle Fultz departed in free agency, it's likely second-year lottery selection Anthony Black moves into the third guard role. Matching personnel could ultimately give the Nets an edge, largely due to Ben Simmons' evident size advantage over Black, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (0-1) vs. Orlando Magic (1-0)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Oct. 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
LOCATION:
Kia Center - Orlando, FL
FINAL WORD:
The season-opener against Atlanta served as a solid gauge for where Brooklyn currently stands in the Eastern Conference. Pulling off a road victory over a highly-regarded Orlando team would benefit team morale, and be the first step to proving all of the preseason doubters wrong.
Following the clash with the Magic, the Nets return home to the Barclays Center on Oct. 27 for a matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Brooklyn's 2024-25 home opener at 6 p.m. EST.
