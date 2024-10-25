Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Injury Report
Entering the second game of the 2024-25 NBA regular season, the Brooklyn Nets will be without three of their most vital bench pieces yet again. An all-around team performance helped keep Wednesday's season-opener against the Atlanta Hawks close, but the absence of Brooklyn's wing and interior depth remains a glaring issue.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Trendon Watford (hamstring), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Bojan Bogdanovic (foot)
Magic Injuries:
QUESTIONABLE: Jonathan Isaac (left hip contusion)
If the narrow loss to Atlanta was any indicator, Brooklyn needs Sharpe back fast. Nic Claxton will continue to be on a minutes restriction, and the bandage fix of Ben Simmons, Noah Clowney or Dorian Finney-Smith guarding the opposing team's five-man just doesn't work. It's not for a lack of effort, but the trio just doesn't possess the size or experience necessary to match up with a center for long stretches. Head coach Jordi Fernandez must get creative with his defensive schemes to hide the interior weakness.
Watford and Bogdanovic's absences haven't delivered as hard of a blow as Sharpe's, largely due to the brilliant play of Jalen Wilson and Ziaire Williams. Both wings have had a high impact late in the game throughout the preseason and in the loss to Atlanta, and the production has come in relief of Cam Johnson and Finney-Smith. Brooklyn is set at forward, there's no need to rush Watford and Bogdanovic back.
A decision on Isaac could play a huge factor in tonight's contest. The 27-year-old is not only Orlando's best defender, but one of the most highly-regarded leaguewide. Should he sit out, Brooklyn's offensive flow should appear far better than if he plays. Consider his status a wildcard for tonight's matchup.
The Nets visit the Magic tonight at 7 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.