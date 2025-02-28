Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
In the closing act of a two-game homestand, the Brooklyn Nets welcome the Portland Trail Blazers to the Barclays Center in hopes of snapping a two-game losing streak. Brooklyn claimed the previous meeting — a Jan. 14 132-114 road victory — and likely get back its top scoring threat for the Friday night matchup.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 2-point underdogs to the the Trail Blazers, and the total over/under is 220 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Feed Cam Thomas. The Nets' go-to scoring option is back. After an extended absence, Cam Thomas is set to make his first appearance since Jan. 2. Brooklyn had been operating through a balanced attack, but with Thomas' return, the team's alpha will be back commanding the offense. It will be imperative to get him involved early with hopes of shaking off any potential rust.
2. Don't Let Scoot Henderson Repeat His Career-Night. In the aformentioned win at Portland, former third-overall selection exploded for 39 points en route to a career-best performance. While his statline didn't impact the scoreboard much, Henderson cannot be allowed to replicate it.
3. Increase Day'Ron Sharpes Touches. Brooklyn's backup big man Day'Ron Sharpe turned heads with his display in Wednesday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He posted 25 points and 15 rebounds on a highly-efficient 8-of-10 from the field. Implementing Sharpe into the gameplan must be a priority for Jordi Fernandez with the aim of continuing the 23-year-old's best season as a pro.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (21-37) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (26-33)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Feb. 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following the out-of-conference clash, the Nets get a quick turnaround against the Detroit Pistons on the road tomorrow night. Detroit boasts an eight-game winning streak, which is tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the longest such streak in the entire NBA. The bout it slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.
