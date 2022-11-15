Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Report Revealed

The Nets will be shorthanded once again against the Kings
The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Sacramento Kings, and they will once again be shorthanded. With Kyrie Irving still suspended, he will be out for this game, and TJ Warren will join him. Those are the only two confirmed absences for Brooklyn, as Ben Simmons, Yuta Watanabe, Seth Curry, and Nic Claxton are all available.

For the Kings, they will be without only their G-League assignment players, meaning their entire rotation will be full healthy and available. Sacramento has been a tough team to beat lately, and with the two-man group of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis playing great basketball, they will be a handful for Brooklyn in this one.

There is still no word on when Kyrie Irving will return for Brooklyn, or what the star guard still must do in order to be reinstated. The Nets were able to get some wins without him, largely due to the play of Kevin Durant, but it is hard to imagine that being a sustainable model long term.

With Ben Simmons providing little to nothing on a nightly basis, Durant will eventually need some help. Irving can provide that, but he is currently suspended without a clear idea on when he can return. For at least one more game, Durant will have to step up and be the lone star for a Nets team that needs wins.

