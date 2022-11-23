Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report Revealed

Coming off a bad loss against the depleted Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center, the Brooklyn Nets head up north to face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

The Nets will be without Seth Curry (left ankle - injury management) and Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring tightness) against the Raptors.

Curry, who played in the loss to the Sixers, will miss the second game of the back-to-back. The team has been cautious with Curry since he underwent off-season ankle surgery, commonly resting him for one game of back-to-backs in the early portion of the regular season.

“Just steadily getting better. I mean just up and down fighting some things consistency-wise of feeling 100 percent," said Curry on how his left ankle is feeling Tuesday morning. "Had some good nights, had some slower nights where I’m not all the way there but it’s a long process. Long season and eventually I’ll get to where I need to be.”

Meanwhile, Watanabe is dealing with right hamstring tightness for the second-straight game. Before the Sixers game, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn stated Watanabe's injury is a day-to-day thing and ruling the Nets wing out against the Raptors was based on how he felt Wednesday morning.

"He’s kind of day-to-day," Vaughn said. "That tightness in the hamstring, we’ll see how he feels in the morning but not ruled out yet.”

TJ Warren, who has no timetable for his return, has been cleared to start playing against other players. The injured wing previously was doing contact work with coaches. He's heading in the right direction with no setbacks.

“We’re beyond coaches. He is playing against other players which is a step in the right direction," said Vaughn on Warren. "No setbacks so overall TJ’s been getting a good body of work in.”

The Raptors can be severely shorthanded against the Nets Wednesday night. The team has already ruled out Precious Achiwa (right ankle sprain), Justin Champagnie (lower back soreness), Ron Harper Jr. (G League Two-way), Otto Porter Jr. (left foot, toe dislocation) and Pascal Siakam (right adductor strain).

Toronto has listed Scottie Barned (left knee sprain) and Dalano Banton (non-COVID illness) as questionable against Brooklyn.

The tip-off for Nets vs. Raptors in Toronto is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.