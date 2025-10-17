Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report
On Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets will cap their 2025 preseason slate, facing off against an East rival in the Toronto Raptors.
So far, the Nets have had what most consider to be a successful preseason, seeing two wins to just one loss, which came in overtime.
Brooklyn opened up preseason with a thrashing of Hapoel Jerusalem, seeing its starting five shoot the ball mightily efficiently. The Nets then fell by five in an overtime bout with Phoenix, but rebounded quickly to beat the same team by a few points days later.
The Nets will enter the 2025-26 regular season with one of the youngest cores in the league, but has already shown progress in developing players like Ben Saraf, Danny Wolf, Nolan Traore and more this preseason.
Tonight, they’ll have one final chance to get their youngsters ready, this time against a Raptors squad that has played stellar defense through five games.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s bout:
Brooklyn Nets injuries:
Haywood Highsmith — Out: Knee
Toronto Raptors injuries:
Collin Murray-Boyles — Questionable: Elbow
Nets’ forward Haywood Highsmith is continuing to trend toward being ready for opening night, meaning it’s a safe assumption he won’t be playing in tonight’s matchup.
The more interesting note on the Nets’ injury report is the lack of rookie Egor Demin, who will make his preseason debut tonight.
Drafted at No. 8, Demin is the highest-picked Net in some time, offering a blend of size and skill at 6-foot-9. He's widely expected to frequent the starting lineup for the team this season as they attempt to develop him into a star or, at least, a complimentary player.
Demin could certainly start out his career against easier defensive matchups, as the Raptors have a host of bigger forwards that could offer the developmental jumbo guard some trouble.
Other than Highsmith, Brooklyn moved forward with a clean bill of health to the 2025-26 regular season.
Raptors’ rookie Collin Murray-Boyles missed Wednesday’s game versus the Celtics with an elbow injury’s, and it’s not yet been confirmed if he’ll be a go versus Brooklyn. CMB has been one of the more exciting rookies in the league so far, offering a mixture of strength-based offense and defense.
The Nets and Raptors tip off at 6 p.m. CT tonight. Brooklyn will open up their regular season with a bout against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 22.