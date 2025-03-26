Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Reece Beekman (Two-Way), Tyson Etienne (Two-Way), Tosan Evbuomwan (Two-Way), Cam Johnson (rest), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Day'Ron Sharpe (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring)
Raptors Injuries:
OUT: Chris Boucher (illness), Ulrich Chomche (knee), Gradey Dick (knee), Brandon Ingram (ankle), Jakob Poeltl (rest), Immanuel Quickley (rest), Jared Rhoden (Two-Way)
In an Eastern Conference bout vital to draft lottery odds, the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors both enter tonight's contest heavily shorthanded. With the season series tied at one apiece, each squad gets two more head-to-head matchups to decide who will have the sixth-best odds come this summer's lottery.
Brooklyn with be without a host of contributors—including Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson and Day'Ron Sharpe. Sans their top two scorers and backup center, the Nets will look to their depth in an attempt to replace the trio's typical input. Those three join Reece Beekman, Tyson Etienne and Tosan Evbuomwan—all Two-Way players—as well as De'Anthony Melton who continues to rehab a torn ACL.
Dariq Whitehead is available, and with winning seemingly no longer atop Brooklyn's priority list, could receive a large chunk of playing time against a just-as-banged-up Toronto group.
On the Raptors' end, they boast a just-as-impactful injury report—including Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley. Sans nearly its entire starting lineup, Toronto will be forced to dig deep into its bench just to put together a full rotation for tonight's showdown at the Barclays Center.
With just two games separating the rivals for the sixth-highest odds in this summer's lottery, it will be interesting to see the level of effort put into this evening's matchup. Each side has high-impact players out due to rest (Johnson, Quickley and Poetl), likely to preserve their chances of landing the ultimate prize: Cooper Flagg.
Tonight will be the third meeting between Brooklyn and Toronto this season, with one more game remaining in the 2024-25 season to decide the season series: an April 6 Sunday afternoon clash—again at the Barclays Center. Depending on tonight's outcome, even more high-level contributor's could sit out then depending on how the standings pan out in the coming weeks.
Nets-Raptors is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.