Nets' Ziaire Williams Displays Maximum Effort in Preseason Opener
According to the stat sheet, Ziaire Williams was the most productive player on the floor for the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night.
He turned in the most minutes, tied for the most shots made and led the team in plus-minus with a +10. Granted, it was just preseason, but given Williams was traded for Mamadi Diakite and the draft rights to Serbian Nemanja Dangubic, the value is evident.
The former lottery selection looks to reinvent himself in Brooklyn amid their complete overhaul, and his performance against the Los Angeles Clippers was a great start.
"I’m trying to work my hardest every day," Williams told Brian Lewis of the New York Post. "Just put all my heart, my soul out there on defense, and carry that over to the offensive end."
"I’m just trying to play hard. I’m a student of the game. I work hard. I’m the first one in, last one out; so I just trust in my work, trust in God and just allowing everything else to flow.”
During his first action in a Nets uniform, Williams certainly delivered maximum effort. And with that, it seems the 22-year-old has already completely bought into head coach Jordi Fernandez's desired identity for 2024-25.
"I played a little fast at Memphis, and I’m glad we’re playing fast here," he continued. "I’ve been playing fast all my life, whether it’s sprinting, racing friends or playing fast on the court, this is definitely what I like to do best."
Williams looks to impress again in Brooklyn's home matchup with the Washington Wizards on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.