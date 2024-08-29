Nets' Ziaire Williams Wasn't Surprised by Trade
Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams is entering his first season with the team after three years with the Memphis Grizzlies.
The No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft was dealt to the Nets earlier this offseason in exchange for Mamadi Diakite, who was acquired by Brooklyn in the Mikal Bridges blockbuster with the New York Knicks.
Williams said in a recent interview that the trade to Brooklyn didn't come as much of a surprise to him.
"It didn’t catch me off guard," Williams said via HoopsHype writer Cyro Asseo de Choch. "The GM [Zach Kleiman] was kind of letting me know a little bit, just so I wouldn’t be completely shocked. But when it happens, it’s always like, “Damn, it’s real now.” Like I said, man, I’m happy for the opportunity, and I’m grateful for what I experienced in Memphis, and I’m just looking forward to this next chapter in my life."
Williams comes to the Nets with an opportunity to revitalize his career as he enters the final year of his contract. He'll have a chance to play a lot of minutes and potentially start for the Nets as they go through their rebuilding process.
Williams is taking the final few weeks of his offseason to get ready for training camp, which begins in early October.
