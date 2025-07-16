Brooklyn Saw a Unique Skill Set in Danny Wolf Ahead of the Draft
While the Nets used nearly all of their draft picks on guards, the lone big man that they selected also seems to play like one. According to members of Brooklyn’s scouting department, Danny Wolf was seen as a player with real ball-handling upside, even someone who the offense could flow through.
At 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds, Wolf often looked just as confident 25 feet from the basket as he did in the paint.
In an episode of the Nets’ SCOUT YouTube series, team evaluators pointed to Wolf’s versatility as one of the driving reasons behind his selection.
“I’ve never seen seven feet and 250 move like that,” the scouts said. “He is a primary ball-handler. It's not about what he can do as an individual player, but more what he can do for the group.”
Last season, Wolf averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds (led the conference) and 3.6 assists per game while earning a spot on the All-Big Ten team.
Some of Wolf’s stat lines reflect just how versatile his game can be. Against USC, he posted 21 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, and a career-high six blocks. Later that season, he dropped a season-high 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds and seven assists against Minnesota.
Before transferring to Michigan, Wolf spent three seasons at Yale, where he dominated the Ivy League. In his final year with the Bulldogs, he led the conference in rebounding with 310 boards while also averaging 14.1 points and 2.4 assists per game.
Through two Summer League games, Wolf is averaging six points, eight rebounds and two assists per game.
During the Yahoo Sports NBA Draft Live Show, analysts, including Kevin O’Connor, highlighted Wolf’s coordination and feel, especially for a player his size.
“His ball handling, his creation, is so unique for his size,” O’Connor said. “He was Michigan’s point guard. He wasn’t a big man who handled the ball, he was their point guard. He’s just a unique player.”
And O’Connor wasn’t the only member of the crew to throw some love in Wolf’s direction. Former Baylor basketball player and current Yahoo Sports basketball analyst King McClure also praised Wolf’s polished traits.
“I’m so high on Danny Wolf. We’re talking about one of the most skilled guys in the draft,” McClure said. “At seven foot, the things that he can do, the way he can move. I’d throw him in the same bucket as Kevin Durant.”
While Nets fans should probably hold off on comparing Wolf to one of the most skilled players to ever lace up basketball shoes, they should definitely be excited about their talented rookie.