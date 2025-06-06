Cam Johnson Reacts to Knicks Firing Tom Thibodeau
Yesterday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the New York Knicks had sent a trade offer to the Phoenix Suns for ex-Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant at February's trade deadline. It seems New York could again attempt to bring the future hall of famer back to the Big Apple, creating an ironic situation for Brooklyn and its cross-town rival.
Today, both squads are again in the news, this time because Nets forward Cam Johnson revealed his thoughts on the Knicks firing their head coach, Tom Thibodeau.
“It’s kind of crazy to say this, but the initial thought now is no real shock, you know,” Johnson said on The Young Man and The Three podcast. “You kind of got to look at it from like a team-building perspective.”
Johnson, a player who's no stranger to rumors of his own potential departure, also paid a compliment to the conference-finalist Knicks.
“You know, it’s like, that team is a really good roster, and they’re really close. So I guess maybe the ownership [and] front office are just looking at it like, what can get us over the hump?"
One of the moves New York's front office could pull off would be adding Durant, the player Johnson was traded for two years ago.
But the connections don't stop there. Since being traded for Durant, Johnson's also experienced multiple head coaching changes. Due to his experience, he's well-versed in these difficult situations.
“I guess that’s the best solution [the Knicks] had," Johnson concluded.
Now, in the span of two days, New York has been linked to a former Brooklyn superstar, and one of the Nets' vocal leaders has discussed the Knicks' coaching change. Both instances have only fueled the online rivalry between fanbases, something that was already rampant throughout the Knicks' playoff run.
Johnson's decision to discuss New York in the respectful manner in which he did is a stark contrast to Knicks forward Josh Hart, who has opted to poke fun at the Nets on several occasions during his own podcast apperances.
Kind words from a Nets player could help ease the online tensions, but the battle for supremacy in New York City will transcend any podcast appearance.