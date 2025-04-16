Cam Johnson's Value: Long-Term Net or Trade Asset?
Heading into a pivotal offseason—and the first since establishing a clear direction, that being rebuilding—the Brooklyn Nets have plenty of question marks. What will the franchise's 2025 NBA Draft haul look like? Will general manager Sean Marks pay Cam Thomas after opting not to ahead of last season's deadline for rookie-scale contracts? Who can Brooklyn's league-leading $91.8 million in cap space merit it in free agency?
While those questions are being answered, Marks will have to multitask. A decision still must be made regarding Cam Johnson's future with the organization. Johnson was heavily coveted on the trade market—both last summer and at February's deadline—and could warrant a hefty return package full of future assets. But after dealing Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schroder, the Nets aren't hurting for draft capital.
Marks has 13 tradeable first-round picks and 17 tradeable second-round picks, granting him the flexibility to chase a superstar (Giannis Antetokounmpo?) without trimming the roster any further. If Johnson would solely be moved to accumulate even more future selections, he may be better suited staying put in Brooklyn.
Coming off a career-best season in which he averaged 18.8 points per game on 47.5% shooting, Johnson's $20.5 million cap hit for next season is a bargain. His number is similar to those of Bruce Brown, Brook Lopez and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. All three of those veterans are solid, but don't create the impact Johnson does on a nightly basis.
When Cam Thomas suffered a hamstring injury that limited him to just 25 appearances in the 2024-25 campaign, Johnson emerged as an offensive leader—hence his career-high in points per game. However, beyond the on-court product, Johnson understands the Nets' culture. After Thomas and Nic Claxton, Johnson is Brooklyn's longest-tenured player (not counting D'Angelo Russell, who's had two stints with the team).
If Marks receives an offer he can't refuse, obviously dealing Johnson becomes an easier decision. But if no interested team has thrown such offer yet, there's no need to actively "shop" the 29-year-old. Until otherwise announced, Johnson is a Net and will be a major cornerstone to the team's rebuild going forward.