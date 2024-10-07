Cam Thomas Contract Extension With Nets Looms As Deadline Approaches
As preseason kicks off in the NBA, the Brooklyn Nets will begin a new season under clear No. 1 option Cam Thomas. After the departure of Mikal Bridges in June via trade, Thomas has become the franchise's star scorer at just 22 years old, but the Nets will already have to figure out his future with the team soon.
The deadline to extend players is Oct. 21, and Thomas's contract is set to expire after this season, making him a restricted free agent. He's currently in the final year of his rookie deal, making $4 million this season. Brooklyn picked up his team option for the last two years, but they can no longer do so.
Thomas broke into stardom last season, averaging 22.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. He had steady improvement from year one to year two, and then saw his numbers jump with minutes. While the scoring prowess is evident, Thomas has struggled in the playmaking department, playing the role as a wing scorer rather than an all-around offensive player. The improvement in facilitating is sure to come with maturity and growth.
During preseason media availability, Nets general manager Sean Marks talked about the looming extension deadline for Thomas and other players on the roster. Sharif Phillips-Keaton of Nets Wire broke down Marks' quotes.
"You mentioned Cam in terms of extension talks, there are several guys on our team that we could be having those same conversations with," Marks said. "So we'll certainly engage with agents and with the players, and I think it's important to always have that door open."
"The window will certainly close on the extension if we can't get something done, but I think it's important for those players to know that we care about them. Whether the timing is right this year, or if it's next offseason from an organizational standpoint and also from their standpoint. They'll be weighing up what we're doing, just the same as we're going to be figuring out if they're the right fit long-term and so forth, and if now is the right time to extend all of our guys."
If Thomas does not get extended before Oct. 21 and enters the summer a restricted free agent, the Nets will still be able to match any offer he receives in free agency.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.