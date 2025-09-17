Cam Thomas Could be Perfect Piece for Nets' Next Contender
The Brooklyn Nets haven’t been a contender for the past few years, but they might already have a key player for their next title contender.
Building a championship contender in the NBA is incredibly difficult. Not only does the talent on paper need to be good enough to compete with the best of the best, but teams also need to factor in a myriad of outside factors, such as chemistry, experience and drive.
While building a title contender is certainly hard, there are some obvious holes that have to be filled, including a go-to scorer or at least someone who can get buckets at will. While contention doesn’t appear to be just around the corner in Brooklyn, Cam Thomas might solve some of Brooklyn’s problems when that time comes.
Sure, Thomas just came back to Brooklyn on the qualifying offer after failing to find another deal this offseason. But if things go right for the Nets next season, he might just be a key piece of the future.
Thomas’ ability to put the ball in the basket is arguably the only part of his game that hasn’t been criticized. While there might be some conversations here and there about his efficiency and playmaking, the 2021 first-round pick is an undeniably gifted scorer.
Of course, scoring is far from the only thing contending teams need in the NBA in 2025. However, having someone as gifted as Thomas in that area can also allow a team like Brooklyn to focus more on other areas.
After all, it can be a bit easier to find playmakers and defenders than players who can drop 25 points a night. From a roster-building perspective, it would be wise for the Nets to try to keep this partnership going beyond 2026.
Thomas obviously didn’t have much of a market as a restricted free agent this summer, and it doesn’t necessarily seem like that will change much over the next year. However, he will be an unrestricted free agent next time, giving him the ability to leave Brooklyn without giving the Nets a say in the matter.
Still, if Thomas can perform well next season and show the Nets he can be a legitimate contributor in a helpful way alongside the team’s large rookie class, there’s a solid chance for his return. Of course, things could always go sour, but the idea of keeping Thomas around long-term to aid with the next era of Nets contention is something Sean Marks and company can’t simply ignore.