Cam Thomas Makes NBA History with Unique Scoring Feat in Limited Minutes
Cam Thomas is a polarizing player. Some believe he doesn't impact winning, or may sometimes operate as a "ball hog."
Amid Thomas' restricted free agency, these are just some of the critiques that have been thrown his way in an attempt to justify why there doesn't seem to be a market for him. And to be fair to the naysayers, in some ways, their gripes do have merit.
However, Thomas isn't a player who should be viewed as strictly "this" or "that." He's one who needs more nuance when being evaluated, and here's why:
Per the official StatMuse X page, Thomas is the only player in NBA history to average 15 or more points per game in under 25 career minutes per game. So, does that prove the "empty calorie" crowd right, or does it signify Thomas evolving into the league's next elite scorer?
The thing is, this stat doesn't have to reflect either.
Because of how unique a player he is, comparing Thomas' situation to others in the past is difficult. But if there's one player who Thomas shows shades of the most, it has to be Jamal Crawford. While Crawford never eclipsed the scoring averages Thomas already has, he was one of the most gifted scorers of the 2000s into the 2010s.
And he was treated as such.
Now, Crawford will always be remembered for his contributions off the bench. He won Sixth Man of the Year three times (2010, 2014, 2016) for a reason. But that's the difference between Crawford and Thomas.
People respected Crawford. For whatever reason, Thomas can't get the same treatment—and he absolutely should.
It's often forgotten just how young Thomas still is. Sure, his all-around skills outside of scoring do have a long way to go, but that doesn't mean they'll never improve. He's already such an effortless scorer at the age of 23. Imagine what he could look like at 26 or 27 years of age? After four years of developing other areas of his game?
He's already the only player in league history to average 15 or more on 25 minutes or less. Does that stat alone command $30 million annually? Not at all, but that doesn't mean Thomas can't elevate his game to that sort of value.