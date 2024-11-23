Cam Thomas Reflects on Disappointing Loss to 76ers
Tasked with the then 2-12 Philadelphia 76ers, who were amid a five-game losing streak, the Brooklyn Nets couldn't overcome a plethora of unforced errors.
Outside of Cam Johnson and his 37 points, Jordi Fernandez's squad was completely out of sorts offensively. They committed 19 turnovers, handing 28 points to the banged-up 76ers squad led by rookie sensation Jared McCain.
“They really didn’t do much. It was nothing that we haven’t seen. A lot of our turnovers were unforced … stepping out of bounds … little stuff like that,” Cam Thomas told Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “We just have to be better, clean it up, take care of the ball."
The sloppiness didn't just impact the stat sheet. It demoralized a Nets team that was riding high after a comeback win over the Charlotte Hornets,
“We were getting good looks. It’s just the live-ball turnovers really hurt — turnovers they go get dunks or transition 3s and that really swings the game, especially a road game like this," Thomas said. "Then they get the crowd into it. It’s deflating, but we all just have to be cleaner with the turnovers, including me.”
Given Brookyn's interior defensive struggles, if one were to look at the final score, they'd assume Joel Embiid had a major impact on the outcome.
The issue is that Embiid didn't play. Neither did Paul George or Kyle Lowry.
Last night's loss was much more about what the Nets couldn't do. They couldn't take care of the ball, and they couldn't prevent themselves from becoming McCain's latest victim.
A three-game West Coast road trip for Brooklyn starts Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. EST.
