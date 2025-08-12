Cam Thomas Reportedly Wants $40 Million from Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets and Cam Thomas contract drama continues to unfold this summer, as the two sides cannot seem to find a common ground when it comes to a figure for the 23-year-old guard's extension.
A former first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Thomas has certainly proved to fans that he can be a scoring threat when given the opportunities on the floor, but injuries have kept the young guard from having a single season over 70 games in his four-year career, which has caused concern for his future as a star.
In his third season in the league in 2023-24, Cam appeared in 66 games for the Nets, starting in 51, where he averaged a 22.5 point season and a 36.4% behind the arc.
Following that year, it was clear Thomas was going to start full-time for the team, but an injury derailed his 2024-25 season as the potential rising star only logged 25 games, starting in each one. He'd finish his season with a 24-point and 3.8 assist average.
These flashes of scoring with such a high volume and confidence gave Nets fans hope that they might have their own potential homegrown star in the making, but the ongoing contract disputes indicate that Thomas may be on the way out of Brooklyn if a number cannot be decided upon.
In a recent report from NetsDaily writers Lucas Kaplan and Bob Windrem, the two confirmed from a league source that Cam Thomas is seeking a contract that ranges in the $30-$40 million range.
"One league source told NetsDaily where Thomas sees his market, using comparable players around the league: Jalen Green, making $33.3 million per year until 2027-28, when he has a $36 million player option…Immanuel Quickley, making $32.5 million over the next four years…Tyler Herro is averaging $32 million over the next two years…That’s where he sees his market, if not higher,” said the source…This suggests Thomas is searching for an annual salary starting at $30 million, likely closer to $40 million.”
While it is not out of the ordinary for Thomas to want the same amount as his peers, the ongoing health concerns have to be a big reason the Nets are hesitant to offer Thomas a long-term deal as the face of their franchise.
On top of contract disputes, the Nets would not do themselves any favors in the NBA Draft after selecting three pass-heavy guards rather than move up or make a deal for another star to pair alongside Cam Thomas.
Brooklyn did add Michael Porter Jr. and Terrance Mann to the mix for the upcoming season, but as it stands, the Nets' starting lineup is likely headed for a potential lottery pick rather than competing in the Eastern Conference.
Whether or not Thomas remains with the team is still to be seen as the offseason heads into the dog days of summer. If a contract is reached, it might be one that only keeps Thomas in Brooklyn for a limited time as the Nets continue to plow through this potential rebuild.