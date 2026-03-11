Three Takeaways From The Nets' Being Routed By The Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets (17-45) returned to the court on Tuesday night for another matchup with the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons (46-18).

The Nets had won two games in a row entering Tuesday's matchup, including a stunning fourth-quarter comeback win in Detroit on Saturday night. The Pistons had their eyes on revenge, while the Nets were looking for their first three-game winning streak since late December. Detroit got that revenge emphatically, picking up a 138-100 win.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Nets home loss to the Pistons.

1. Nets Played Undisciplined Basketball

It's really hard to win games in the NBA when you play undisciplined. It's nearly impossible to do it against one of the best teams the league has to offer. The Nets found that out the hard way on Tuesday. Across a 15-second span in the second quarter, the Nets had a flagrant and technical foul called on separate plays. They lost their cool and played right into Detroit's hands, who took advantage.

Add in committing 19 turnovers and being whistled for 29 fouls, and you get exactly what happened in this game. The Nets aren't good or talented enough to overcome controllable mistakes like flagrant and technical fouls. They need to get that aspect of their game cleaned up quickly.

2. Poor Three-Point Shooting Dooms Brooklyn

The Nets aren't known for being sharpshooters from behind the arc, but Tuesday night was really poor even for their standards. They shot 13-38 from three in the blowout loss to the Pistons, with many of those makes coming late in garbage time. When the game was still close, the Nets were ice-cold from three.

It's hard to win NBA games when you can't knock down threes consistently, a fact that the Nets have found out the hard way this season. Addressing that part of the team has to be a priority for Sean Marks and company this offseason.

3. An Expected Result

This might have been one of the least shocking results in a game all season. The Pistons are one of the best teams in the league, and were angry about letting a game slip through their fingers to the Nets on Saturday. Revenge was no doubt on their mind, and it showed throughout the night as they thoroughly dominated Brooklyn in every facet of the game.

While losing by this much doesn't do much for the confidence of a young group, it does reset the Nets after a few wins in a row and shows everyone just how far there is to go. This rebuild is far from complete, and Tuesday's game was just another example of that. Things are trending in the right direction, but much more work remains.