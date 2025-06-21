Cam Thomas Says Brooklyn Is Home: Nets Have Advantage in Securing Their Star
For the first time in weeks, the Brooklyn Nets' homegrown star is making headlines. Today, something finally eclipses all of the chatter Nets fans have witnessed since the end of the 2024-25 regular season. No Kevin Durant talks, no Giannis Antetokounmpo speculation, no Cam Johnson trade rumors.
Five days out from the 2025 NBA Draft, impending restricted free agent Cam Thomas has broken his silence—an encouraging sign for Brooklyn's supporters.
Appearing on WTKR News 3, Thomas again expressed his desire to remain with the franchise that drafted him back in 2021.
"It's just a situation I can't control really. Just got to leave it up to my agents and the front office," Thomas said. "But I definitely want to be back in Brooklyn. It's definitely home for me being drafted there."
Thomas is presently the second-longest tenured Net, trailing only Nic Claxton. Over the last two seasons, he has evolved into one of (if not the best) isolation scorers in the entire NBA and is expected to be an integral part of Brooklyn's young core moving forward.
"You definitely build a bond with a lot of people there. I definitely love being there, but at the same time, you still got to do what's best for you in the business aspect," Thomas continued.
Despite his evident value on the offensive side of the ball, rival teams have been reluctant to place a definite value on the 23-year-old. While league executives can't seem to evaluate Thomas' worth, Brooklyn Nets on SI speculated what an extension could look like in late May.
"We'll just take that by ear, but I definitely want to be back in Brooklyn, for sure," Thomas said. "It's definitely, definitely my home, for sure."
Thomas should command between $22-$25 million from the Nets, which is a fraction compared to the available cap space they have available. If the two sides cannot come to an agreement, it certainly won't be because Brooklyn can't afford it.
The NBA's legal tampering period begins on June 30 at 6 p.m. EST, and teams can begin to sign outside free agents starting on July 6.