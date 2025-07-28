Cam Thomas Unfollows Nets on Instagram, Deletes Brooklyn-Related Posts
The Brooklyn Nets and Cam Thomas free agency drama has carried on into the late stages of the NBA offseason as the 23-year-old star remains unsigned. Thomas, a restricted free agency, has been involved in plenty of rumors and reports with his Nets tenure at risk.
At the beginning of the offseason, Brooklyn was expected to bring Thomas back on a new deal. But with the young player asking for a hefty contract, it seems the Nets aren't willing to budge, at least at the moment. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the organization offered him a two-year deal around the value of the midlevel exception, well under the $100 million deal he could command.
Thomas hasn't done himself any favors by responding to critics on social media. NBA analyst Zach Lowe called him an "empty calories ball hog," which led to the star guard making a series of X posts going after his statement.
Thomas' recent social media update comes from his Instagram account. Amid the uncertainty about his future with the Nets, he has unfollowed Brooklyn's account and has removed all Nets-related posts from his own page.
The move was surprising, but it shows that the relationship between Thomas and the Nets has been damaged by the contract negotiations. Brooklyn has reportedly been more silent than expected since extending the $5.99 million qualifying offer back in June, with Fischer's reported offer being the only known contact between both sides.
However, through all the drama, Thomas is most likely to be back in Brooklyn this season due to a lack of interest from other teams around the league. Many already have their cores in place, which limits their ability to target him on the contract he wants. Many teams also see Thomas as a player commanding more money than he's worth.
If Thomas doesn't take a new deal, he'll return on the qualifying offer, set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2026. The Nets could also allocate him in a sign-and-trade if they don't want him back. Amid rumors and reports, Brooklyn has all the leverage at the moment.