Cameron Johnson Bids Farewell to Brooklyn: 'I Love the People in That Building'
After two and a half seasons of playing the best basketball of his career, former Net Cameron Johnson is headed west, hoping to be the missing piece on a potential championship contender.
On June 30, Brooklyn traded Johnson to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for forward Michael Porter Jr. and Denver's first-round pick in 2032.
Although his impact didn’t always show up in the win-loss column, Johnson provided a much-needed veteran presence on a young and inexperienced Nets team. While appearing as a guest on the Young Man and The Three podcast, Johnson showed love to the franchise that gave him an opportunity to blossom as a scorer.
"I love the people in that building. My teammates, coaches, front office, training staff. The best part about playing in Brooklyn for me was just showing up to work every day and seeing those guys and ladies that we had in the building," Johnson said. "I had faith in what we were building. I really think Jordi [Fernandez] is a fantastic coach."
Last season, Johnson proved his value on the trade market by averaging a career-high18.8 points and 3.4 assists per game while also bringing down 4.3 rebounds per game. Despite being a regular name in trade talks throughout the season, he finished the season in Brooklyn as the Nets leading scorer.
Through two and a half seasons with the Nets, Johnson totaled averages of 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc over the course of 140 games. His efficiency as a scorer has persisted throughout his entire NBA career, even ranking among the NBA’s top five in three-point percentage in 2022.
When Johnson was selected to participate in the NBA's Three-Point Contest, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez went as far as to say that Johnson was the best shooter in the NBA.
“In my opinion, the best shooter in the NBA should be shooting in the three-point contest,” Fernandez told ClutchPoints. “So they did a great job selecting him. We’re happy that we have a player from our club going there, and we know he’ll do a great job representing us.”