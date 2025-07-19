Cameron Johnson Praises Jordi Fernández, Says Nets Have ‘Bright Future’
It may not have translated to playoff wins or flashy accolades, but Nets fans will remember Cameron Johnson as one of the few bright spots on a depleted team headed for a complete overhaul.
Since leaving the team, Johnson has been nothing but complimentary to the entire organization. In a video posted to X by ClutchPoints’ Michael Scotto, Cameron Johnson offered praise and optimism for the Nets organization during his introductory press conference with the Denver Nuggets
“I have so much respect for that coaching staff in Brooklyn. I really loved playing for Jordi,” Johnson said. I think Jordi has a tremendously bright future in this league. I think Brooklyn has a bright future. Those are my guys for sure.”
On June 30, Johnson was traded to Denver for Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected first-round pick. Although Johnson was not traded until this offseason, trade rumors began to circulate about him potentially being moved during last season's trade deadline.
Last season, the North Carolina product established himself as the Nets' top trade piece by averaging a career-high 18.8 points and 3.4 assists per game. Johnson played the best basketball of his career this season, even reaching a single-game career-high while scoring 37 points and hitting nine three-pointers in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
While spending two and a half seasons in Brooklyn, Johnson left with averages of 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.7% from three-point range through 140 games.
He joined the team midway through the 2022-2023 season, being traded from the Phoenix Suns along with Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks, and a 2028 first-round pick swap, in exchange for Kevin Durant and T. J. Warren.
It seems like the admiration is mutual, because Nets general manager Sean Marks praised Johnson’s maturity and willingness to step up as a veteran presence.
“He’s a voice of reason. He’s well-respected within that locker room," Marks said. "He’s a pro’s pro. So if people can learn from somebody, they learn from Cam Johnson. That’s a great guy to pick up habits from.”