Can Amari Bailey Make Nets Roster?
The Brooklyn Nets are set to begin training camp and they have Amari Bailey in the building on an Exhibit 10 deal.
This means Bailey isn't guaranteed a spot on the roster, but the Nets will have his G League rights if he clears waivers after he is likely cut.
Bailey, 20, was a five-star recruit out of high school that went to UCLA and was taken by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He was on a two-way deal with the Hornets, and spent most of his rookie year with the Greensboro Swarm in the G League. He made 10 appearances in the NBA last season with the Hornets, averaging 2.3 points per game.
The Hornets chose not to renew Bailey's contract, which led to him signing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Nets, which is a good place to be on a contract like that.
The Nets do have one more two-way slot open, so Bailey could be fighting for that role on the team, but there could be chances throughout the year for him to showcase his abilities given the Nets' current situation.
Bailey has a lot of potential, he just needs an opportunity. He didn't end up in the right situation last season, but things could change now that he is in Brooklyn.
