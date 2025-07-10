Can D'Andre Davis Prove His Value to Brooklyn Nets in Summer League?
Former Ole Miss wing D'Andre Davis will have an opportunity during the Brooklyn Nets Summer League mini-camp to prove he is worth an NBA contract ahead of the 2025-26 season.
While it was announced that wing player and first-round selection Drake Powell will miss the Summer League due to left knee tendinopathy. This injury would open up an opportunity for Davis to garner more minutes on the floor as he and Powell were the only wing players listed on a guard-heavy squad.
During his college career, Davis logged 111 starts, also suiting up for Seton Hall and Louisville, where, just like Ole Miss, he proved to be a solid two-way player at the wing. Davis was a key piece to the Rebels’ run to the Sweet 16 last season, leading the team in offensive rebounds and blocks.
Being that he is an undrafted free agent, certain players are likely to see playing time before Davis does, but this does not mean that he will not get the opportunity to showcase his skills for a potential two-way contract on the Brooklyn Nets.
Even with limited time, we have seen several undrafted free agents in the past decade make impacts on NBA teams, and most of their careers started in the Summer League as well.
Players like Alex Caruso and Naz Reid, who both went undrafted, managed to show out at their respective Summer League opportunities, which allowed them to prosper into successful NBA careers.
If Davis can make the most of his minutes during this year's Summer League then their is a chance he can follow a similar path that most undrafted free agents have found themselves when trying to make it to an NBA roster which is; show out in Summer League, earn a two-way contract, and prove your worth til a team gives you the opporutunity.
It may be an uphill battle, but given that opportunities will rise in Vegas, it is up to the 23-year-old Dabvis to seize them. The Nets' mini-camp gets started on July 10 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.