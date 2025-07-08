Nets First-Rounder Drake Powell Sidelined for Summer League
While an NBA record five first-round picks might feel like a haul of shiny new toys for Brooklyn Nets fans, they'll have to wait a little longer to see one of them suit up in a Nets uniform.
According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Brooklyn’s No. 22 overall pick Drake Powell will not participate in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas due to left knee tendinopathy.
Although he will not be participating, he will still be traveling to Las Vegas to work out with the team throughout his recovery process.
Powell’s stats at the University of North Carolina won’t jump off the page, but he turned heads at the 2025 NBA Combine by recording the highest standing vertical (37.5 inches) and max vertical (43 inches).
During his lone season with the Tar Heels, Powell averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 37.9% from three-point range. While his statistical averages may not stand out, his shooting percentages provide a deeper glimpse into his potential as a scorer.
In a scouting report put together by Bleacher Report’s NBA staff, Powell was highlighted as a prospect with the potential to develop into a reliable 3-and-D player.
"He has both the playmaking ability and tools to lock down the perimeter or guard multiple positions," the article read. "He shot 40 percent on catch-and-shoot chances. Scouts have become more confident in a three-and-D outcome for him."
During the times that he received expanded offensive playmaking opportunities, Powell flourished. During a loss to Michigan State, he scored 18 points while shooting 77.8% from the field and 66.7% from beyond the arc. In another strong showing, he scored 17 points and grabbed four rebounds while shooting 66% from deep in a win over SMU.
The Nets will kick off their Summer League action on July 10, where they will face the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Thomas & Mack Center at 5:30 p.m. ET. Aside from Powell’s absence, Brooklyn’s other four first-round picks are all listed on the Summer League roster and are expected to participate.