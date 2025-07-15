Can Drew Timme and the Brooklyn Nets Secure First Summer League Win?
Brooklyn heads into their third Summer League game on Tuesday afternoon with the hopes of securing their first win since arriving in Las Vegas this past weekend.
The Nets, who have been led by big man Drew Timme will face their in-state rival New York Knicks, as the Knicks are also hoping to bounce back from a loss, with both teams hoping to secure their first win in the Summer League.
Brooklyn's rookie players have all had a decent start to the Summer League, with no one breaking out amongst one another. Frenchman Nolan Traore had a solid first game against Oklahoma City, logging 13 points, but was forced to come off the bench in the Nets' second game which may have put a damper on his confidence as he had a lackluster showing against the Washington Wizards.
The Nets' best player so far in the Summer League, though, has been Drew Timme. The former Gonzaga product played for the Nets' G League team throughout most of his rookie year before making it to the roster later in the season.
Through two games, the former Gonzaga product is averaging 26 points, seven rebounds, and two assists per game while shooting 62.2% from the field and 30.0% from three-point land.
As for the Knicks, they have been led by returning players Kevin McCullar Jr. and Pacome Dadiet. Dadiet is averaging 12.0 points per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from 3. The Knicks' biggest kryptonite in Las Vegas has been shooting from behind the arc.
For a Nets team that has had no problem scoring in the Summer League, this game could boast well as New York has failed to reach the 90-point mark in both of its games so far in Vegas.
It remains to be seen whether Traore will crack the starting lineup for Brooklyn in their third game, but if the Nets want to gear him up for the regular season just like they are with fellow rookie Egor Demin, it is in their best interest to let the Frenchman run the floor as much as possible.