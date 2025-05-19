Inside The Nets

Can Duke Sharpshooter be a Spark for the Brooklyn Nets?

With the NBA Combine finishing, several teams draft boards now look different, including the Brooklyn Nets.

Alec Elijah

Mar 26, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) during a practice session in preparation for an East Regional semifinal game against the Arizona Wildcats at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Mar 26, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) during a practice session in preparation for an East Regional semifinal game against the Arizona Wildcats at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Brooklyn Nets have been mocked with several different players as we head into the 2025 NBA Draft in June, with one of the most intriguing prospects linked to Brooklyn being Duke Blue Devils forward Kon Knueppel. 

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman recently released a post-NBA combine mock draft that features the Brooklyn Nets drafting Knueppel with their 8th overall pick. 

Kon Knueppel (7)
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) drives against Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

It is important to add that Wasserman stated, “The Nets are focused strictly on drafting the best player available” which in this mock draft’s case is the Duke guard/forward. 

There is a lot to like about Kon Knueppel’s game if you are a Brooklyn Nets fan starting with his shooting that can get red hot fast as college basketball fans saw this past season. As a Freshman at Duke the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 14.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.7 assists, while also putting together a memorable March Madness run for the Blue Devils. 

Knueppel’s passing and IQ are great facets to his game, along with some solid defense, averaging one steal per game this past season. 

ClutchPoints Erik Slater reported that the two parties between Knueppel and the Nets also spoke at the NBA combine in Chicago, setting up a future NBA predraft workout before draft day on June 25. 

The Brooklyn Nets will continue to decipher through this year's NBA Draft pool ahead of this years draft, but if Nets fans hear Knueppel's name called on draft night do not be suprised.

feed

Published
Alec Elijah
ALEC ELIJAH

Alec Elijah is a California-based writer who has been covering sports professionally for nearly half a decade. More recently, he’s found his niche in the college football space with deep knowledge of the NFL Draft and prospect scouting as a credentialed media member. He also has experience covering college and NBA basketball.

Home/News