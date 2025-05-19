Can Duke Sharpshooter be a Spark for the Brooklyn Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets have been mocked with several different players as we head into the 2025 NBA Draft in June, with one of the most intriguing prospects linked to Brooklyn being Duke Blue Devils forward Kon Knueppel.
Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman recently released a post-NBA combine mock draft that features the Brooklyn Nets drafting Knueppel with their 8th overall pick.
It is important to add that Wasserman stated, “The Nets are focused strictly on drafting the best player available” which in this mock draft’s case is the Duke guard/forward.
There is a lot to like about Kon Knueppel’s game if you are a Brooklyn Nets fan starting with his shooting that can get red hot fast as college basketball fans saw this past season. As a Freshman at Duke the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 14.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.7 assists, while also putting together a memorable March Madness run for the Blue Devils.
Knueppel’s passing and IQ are great facets to his game, along with some solid defense, averaging one steal per game this past season.
ClutchPoints Erik Slater reported that the two parties between Knueppel and the Nets also spoke at the NBA combine in Chicago, setting up a future NBA predraft workout before draft day on June 25.
The Brooklyn Nets will continue to decipher through this year's NBA Draft pool ahead of this years draft, but if Nets fans hear Knueppel's name called on draft night do not be suprised.