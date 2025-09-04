Can Nets Commit to Rebuild, Avoid Star-Hunting in This Era?
The Brooklyn Nets are trying another rebuild, but they need to stay on the right path.
Since moving to Brooklyn in 2012, there might not be another team with a more interesting history. Although the Nets haven’t made a conference finals and have been in the midst of multiple rebuilds in that period, the way they continue to put themselves in these situations is astounding.
From giving up a ton of draft capital for Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett in 2013 to signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019 to again sending out significant draft capital in 2021 for James Harden. Of course, those deals backfired in just about every possible way, which has led Brooklyn to its current rebuilding stage, now only a couple of months removed from taking five players in the first round.
With Sean Marks at the helm and Jordi Fernandez running the show from the sideline, the Nets look ready to finally be patient and rebuild the “right way.” Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean ethical tanking. The Nets should be trying to lose, and if that includes shameless tanking, so be it.
The idea of rebuilding the right way is more about rebuilding at all and actually seeing the rebuild through. Brooklyn had one of the most fun teams in the league in 2018-19, led by first-time All-Star D’Angelo Russell.
While that team didn’t necessarily have any clear-cut future stars, Brooklyn didn’t allow guys like Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert and Russell to continue developing together. Also sending culture-setting head coach Kenny Atkinson just a year into the Durant-Irving era, the Nets were quickly unrecognizable from the 2019 team.
Although Brooklyn isn’t in a position to make a surprise run to the postseason in 2026, it still has a clear opportunity to develop its young talent and see if it might have landed any stars in the recent draft. With the Nets owning their 2026 pick, there is also no reason to rush.
While rumors have swirled about Brooklyn being interested in cashing in its assets again for someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo or even Jaylen Brown, the Nets can’t get impatient and throw away their foundation. Fernandez has already implemented a defensive-minded attack, with players buying into his system throughout year one.
Sure, there will always be a shiny new toy on the market, and Brooklyn’s assets would make it one of the top contenders to grab anyone who becomes available. While the Nets shouldn’t solely decide against a blockbuster deal because they’ve had bad experiences in the past, it could be much more fulfilling for Marks, Fernandez and everyone else if the team simply decides to let the plan they’ve put in place play out.