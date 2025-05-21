Can the Brooklyn Nets Find a Future Piece Overseas?
NBA Senior Analyst Kevin O'Connor recently released an NBA Mock Draft 2.0, and with it comes some intriguing selections to say the least.
For the Houston Rockets their selection comes from overseas by way of France with forward Noa Essengue from Ratiopharm Ulm.
Essengue has a basketball bloodline as his father Gaston Essengue played basketball overseas after graduating from UNLV in 2007. He played over 15 years around the world before taking over as a coach for the Venados de Mazatlan in Mexico this year.
The 18 year old Frenchman is a lengthy 6-foot-9 and is regarded as one of the best versatile defenders in this years NBA Draft class.
On offense, Essengue is a strong finisher at the rim with a smooth drive game. Despite being a power forward, he also has a dynamic handle for the basketball, which is a bit more modern fitting todays NBA play style.
It's clear as a prospect that the France forward is still raw, but offers a high ceiling thanks to his ability to guard multiple positions on defense.
His shooting will certainly need work, however his numbers are certainly not the worst in the world as he currently sits at a 51% field goal and 22.5% three-point shot.
Essengue has already played against NBA caliber taent when his French team took a trip to Portalnd last season. In that game Essengue was a clear cut star even at only age 17, putting up 20 points on the Trail Blazers.
As the NBA Draft on June 25 seemingly gets closer, the Nets will continue to be a team for fans and analysts to closely monitor.